Princeton football will play in November after a domination performance to open up the IHSA playoffs by beating Peotone, 56-28..

It keeps the Tigers undefeated season alive. They’ve now won 10 in a row and get to continue to defend their jungle.



Five touchdowns in the last one on Friday night -for quarterback Teegan Davis. One of them to his tight end Danny Cihocki, two to his receiver Noah LaPorte and Davis took the other in himself.



All three along with head coach Ryan Pearson are ready to keep this going on Saturday against the eight seed, Geneo-Kingston at home.

“Every week you have a tough opponent in the playoffs and you have to come out and give it everything you got,” Davis said. I get a lot of help really. A lot of us seniors have taken a big role this year. We all help each other out and make it easier for everyone.

Focus. Practice. Focus. All week,” Cihocki said. “Rep the plays and get it done. Keep the head up. Keep practicing and play hard.”

It’s amazing having him at quarterback. The athleticism he has and the throws he can make,” LaPorte said. “Just keep playing a team. Working hard and have the team chemistry to keep going.

Teegan is a special player. We’ve known that all year and there’s many times where he makes us look pretty good,” Pearson said. “At the same time, he’s a humble kid and extremely competitive. He did a great job distributing the ball when he need to and managing the game at times when he needed to as well. “