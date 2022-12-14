Pleasant Valley boys basketball is battling through a tough stretch of games.

“Had a game last night against Davenport west that went into overtime. They hit a really good shot at the buzzer at the end of regulation we held our composure just to win the game,” senior Connor Borbeck said. “We have North Scott coming up who’s a really good team. Top ten in the state of Iowa. They’re on fire. Undefeated. Were excited to play them and give them a good run. We have Moline who are one of the top teams in Illinois. They’re a powerhouse. Not only have two great players but role guys as well. Were hoping to play them well.”

The match-up with Davenport West was one between the two preseason favorites in the MAC. To come out on top gives the Spartans momentum for another two big games ahead.

It shows the kind of team we are. We have a lot of grit. A lot of toughness,” junior David Gorsline said. “We don’t give up. It shows we want to win. It’s just really cool to see new people stepping up in other roles and playing PV basketball.”

Anything positive I think is critical so we’ll take a win on the road against a good team and hopefully that can carry over into some good play Friday against North Scott,” head coach Steve Hillman said.

“A lot especially because we were a little down on ourselves with our previous games but we still have our confidence,” Borbeck said. “We still have trust in each other. Hopefully that goes into the games Friday and Saturday.

Now with the quick turnaround, P.V. knows they’re ready for the challenge.

“We just have to focus on ourselves. Play P.V. basketball. Play unselfish gritty basketball,” Gorsline said. “If we just hone in on that, the rest will come.”

“Just having trust in our teammates. Knowing we’re going to make the plays for teammates and not just ourselves,” Borbeck said. “Having that trust in them to make the play. Make the shot. Make the rebound. Doing the right things.”

Not much sleep. Tons of film. Have a great coaching staff who works hard at it,” Hillman said. “Doing our best to get our guys prepared. It’s a great group of kids who listen. They latch on to those scouting reports and try to give ourselves the best opportunity to be successful.”

With two victories, the Spartans move back over .500 for the season.