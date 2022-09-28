Pleasant Valley volleyball is 17-6 on the year. 6-0 in MAC play and it all starts with serving up success at practice.

“

We practice on our connections with the setter, senior outside hitter Elle Vice said. “She sets us up for success in games too so we usually don’t have two blocks. That’s how were being successful.”



“We focus a lot on practice. The individual and broken down steps such as passing and blocking, senior outside hitter Emily Goodpaster said. “Just all individually. When we connect that all together it helps our communication which improved by breaking it down. When we put it all together in games. It’s noticeable.”



“A lot of the time we start out with something fun just to get everyone excited to practice,” head coach Amber Hall said. “We focus in on our drill and skill. Making sure were weaving through the things we need to work on just stayed focused throughout the practice and make sure were hitting on the areas that need improvement.”



Focusing on those individual skills has translated. The Spartans have four players with over 100 kills and 57 points off serve.



We have really good passers and a setter who really helps us be successful so it’s that and then improve in practice.



“Everyday in practice, were coming in and working hard,” Hall said. Were getting better at every practice. Every game were improving. Were learning and there’s still so much growth still this season. I’m really excited to everything we’ll accomplish.”



The confidence has come from building a winning mentality stemming from winning a state championship last season.



“The legacy and season we had last season was incredible. Very proud of that and I know these girls have set high goals to be able to accomplish a lot of things,” Hall said. I think just that determination and winning mindset can really take us to that next level.



We want to keep that legacy going for PV and were just ready to face these teams and the competition coming up these next two weeks,” Goodpastor said.



That competition will really prove their mindset facing North Scott and Assumption, who are also undefeated in MAC play.