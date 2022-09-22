The Chicago Bears suffered their eight consecutive loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night getting dominated 27-10. It’s still not sitting well with some players.

One of those is Quarterback Justin Fields, who said after the game Bears fans aren’t putting in enough work.



Fields wanted to clarify those comments and let them know he’s changing up his normal routine. QB1 now wakes up two hours earlier at 530 a.m. heads right to the facility to put in the work and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“I wasn’t in the mood to talk to you guys so I should’ve done a better job explaining what I meant by that,” Fields said. “What I meant by that was I’m talking about work regarding the game on Sunday. Winning the game. I don’t know any fans. I don’t know what they’re doing in their personal lives. I respect every fan that we have. Glad that we have fans. I would never disrespect anyone on what they do or love to do. It came out like that and of course some social media outlets they quoted my quote. They got a big buzz out of it so of course they did a great job doing that and of course social media will do that so I just wanted to clear that up right now.”

Next up, Fields and the Bears will see an old friend come back to Solider field Sunday playing the Houston Texans, who are coached by Lovie Smith.