Almost 300 players will compete in the Quad Cities for the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) Tim Selinske U.S. Masters Championships September 8-11.

The professional and amateur players competing next week are people ages 40+ from 37 states across the U.S. and qualifications include having the minimum number of tournament points and PDGA membership. Players at the professional level will be competing for more than $15,000 in cash prizes.

The event originated in 2000 in La Mirada, CA, with Tim Selinske, co-founder of Innova Disc Golf, as the original Tournament Director. Selinske died in 2009 and the event was adopted by the PDGA and put up for a bid process to be hosted by various cities around the U.S. Visit Quad Cities and Iron Lion Disc Golf Supply bid on this event to bring another PDGA Major to the Quad Cities.

“We are thrilled to host another PDGA Major Event in the Quad Cities,” said Joan Kranovich, Director of Sports & Business Growth, Visit Quad Cities. “Disc golf and the activation of our courses are important to our sports tourism landscape. The event will drive economic development and growth, as well as continue to put our disc golf scene on the map nationally. The addition of Snowstar’s Coal Creek Ridge Extreme Disc Golf Course for the pro-level players is also a game-changer in terms of adding a new level of competition in the area.”

Tournament Schedule:

Wednesday, Sept. 7: Registration 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

6 p.m. Player Meeting at the Isle Casino Hotel (Host Hotel), 1777 Isle Pkwy in Bettendorf

Thursday, Sept. 8: Play Begins at 9 a.m.

Fly Mart 4-7 p.m. – Disc Golf Vendors and Food Trucks at Camden Centre, 2701 First Street E in Milan

Friday, Sept. 9: Play Continues starting at 9 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10: Play Continues starting at 9 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11: Finals and Awards Ceremony at Camden I and II in Milan

The public is invited to watch the disc golf play throughout the week and attend the Fly Mart on Thursday.

Competitors will travel throughout the Quad Cities during the tournament to play the disc golf courses at Eastern Avenue Park in Davenport, Devil’s Glen Park and Middle Park in Bettendorf, Camden I and Camden II in Milan and Coal Creek Ridge at Snowstar Extreme Sports in Andalusia. The Quad Cities is known as one of the premier disc golf outlets across the country.

For more information, visit the PDGA website by clicking here.

Local Players

There are several players from the Quad Cities who have qualified for the tournament, including:

Katherine Betcher

Travis Brown

David Casas

John Conner

Ad Rock Desamero

Jason Fields

Kris Floy

Vaughn Foster

Chad Hein

Tracey Lopez

Bernie Moore

Pedro Perales

Mike Robinson

Melanie SanFilippo

Christopher Sprague

“We wanted to showcase the Quad Cities scene and provide an economic impact on the area through disc golf,” said Chase Roberts, Tournament Director. “We are proud to work with Visit Quad Cities to help facilitate this tournament for our local golfers and more so for the community.”

Disc golf got its start in the Quad Cities in the mid to late 1980s, with Dale Haake being the first major promoter. Disc golf got a foothold and slowly started to expand after moving from Lincoln Park in Rock Island to Longview Park. After a slight lull, the Quad City Disc Golf Club became active and from there promotion and course growth exploded. A combination of internet access and big city parks led to a massive change in the landscape as the QCs went from one 12-hole course to 18-hole layouts in Rock Island, Geneseo, Milan, Davenport, Bettendorf and Moline. More courses followed and in 2006 the tournament scene started expanding, going from virtually none to several in a few years. In 2009, the Quad City Disc Golf Club hosted the U.S. Women’s National Championship and in 2017, they hosted the PDGA Amateur and Junior Disc Golf World Championships.