The Y QC Rowing team won big at the Midwest Junior Rowing Championships.

Calling the Bass Street YMCA branch home and comprised of high school students across the Quad Cities who work together to compete nationally and internationally, the Y Quad Cities Junior Rowing team traveled to Bethel, Ohio, for the championships on William H Harsha Lake. The team sent 18 athletes in 21 entries, competing against 39 other teams from the region. Most events started with a time trial, where the top 7 times continued on to finals, while some raced in heats and head to head sprints where the top 2 or 3 continued on to finals.

Y QC Rowing girls’ team won the Women’s Sculling Team Points Trophy for 9th consecutive year” Top row (L-R): Isabella Sels, Olivia Meskan, Elizabeth Tessen, Ela Ersan, Alexa Mueller, Sarah Brewer. Bottom row (L-R): Zoe Satterfield, Sophia Ramaraju, Erin Morley, Lily Collins, Prerna Vanga, Mahi Choudhary

For the second time in as many years, the boys and girls won all three varsity races, most by wide margins. The girls also won the Women’s Sculling Team Point Trophy for the ninth consecutive year. The team also won two bronze medals in the Women’s 2nd Varsity 2x and Men’s U17 2x.

Y Quad Cities Senior Class holding plaques for winning both Men and Women’s Varsity 1x, 2x, and 4x events” (L-R): Elizabeth Tessen, Ela Ersan, Keval Wagher, Tristan Wakefield

“In the end, the whole team had a very strong showing,” Andrew Castillo, Director of Y QC Rowing Operations, said. “I’m really excited about the performance of our four novice girls who did the Women’s U17 4x and U17 2x. It was a solid first Midwest’s performance for them placing 5th overall in the 4x. Most of their competition had two or even three years in age on them, and we look forward to them returning going even faster in future years!”

“I treasure every moment I spend with this amazing team,” junior Erin Morely said. “Racing is the best way to spend a weekend, let alone with best friends!”

Eleven Y QC Rowing boats qualified for the USRowing Youth National Championships in Sarasota, Florida, in June. That event will host the top finishers from each regionals to compete. For full results, click here.

For more on Y Quad Cities Rowing, click here.