The Quad City Storm has released their promotional schedule for the 2022-2023 hockey season and the excitement begins on Opening Night, Friday, October 21st. The first 1,000 fans in the arena get a 2022-2023 season magnet schedule and Storm rally towel and everyone is encouraged to get to the game early to enjoy a laser light show!

The Storm returns to Vibrant Arena on Sunday, October 30th for Trick-or-Treat on the Ice, featuring the Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley ball drop fundraiser. Balls can be purchased online here to support the Boys and Girls Club.

For the first time in franchise history, the Storm will host a Day of The Dead Night on Friday, November 4. The team will be wearing Day of the Dead themed jerseys that will be auctioned postgame to raise money for Mercado on Fifth. Fans will also have access to unique Storm-Day of the Dead themed merchandise.

Saturday November 5th brings the return of Scout Night. All Scouts in attendance will receive part one of the Storm’s two-part 2022-2023 season patch and will be recognized on the ice during the Scout Parade. Scout troops should contact arthur@quadcitystorm.com to reserve their seats.

Thursday, November 10th is Hocktoberfest with the puck drop at 6:10 p.m. Fans can come straight from work to enjoy local craft beer samples and cheer on the Storm.

Salute to Military Night takes place the next night on Friday November 11th and will once again feature the Salute to Military ice painting Monday November 7th the week of the game. Active duty service members and veterans will be recognized in-game and the Storm will wear specialty Salute to Military jerseys that will be auctioned postgame to raise money for charity.

Vibrant Arena is the best spot to unwind from Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Not only is Saturday, November 26th Dollar Beer Night, but the Storm is also holding the Home for the Holidays Sock Toss. Fans are encouraged to bring packaged socks to throw on the ice when the Storm score their first goal. All socks will be collected and donated to local homeless shelters in the QCA.

Friday December 9th is Peanuts Night. Peanuts themed jerseys will be worn by Storm players and auctioned postgame to raise money for Guide Dogs of America and Tender Loving Canines. The next evening is John Deere Night on Saturday December 10th, featuring special ticket offers for John Deere employees as the Storm battle cross state rival Peoria Rivermen.

The last game weekend of 2022 starts with Decades Night on Thursday, December 22nd. The music in-game will move from the hits of the 70’s in period one, 80’s rock in period two and 90’s classics to finish the game in the third period. Fans will be treated to a postgame concert in the Vibrant Arena conference center after the game that is free with a game ticket. The year ends with a party as the team celebrates Radar’s birthday on Friday, December 23rd. Mascots from all around the QCA will be in attendance for the biggest party for the best mascot in the world!

The Storm kicks off 2023 on Friday, January 6th with Sensory Awareness Night. Audio and visual effects in-game will be adjusted to levels suitable for all fans in attendance.

Star Wars Night blasts its way into an arena not so far away on Saturday January 7th. Star Wars themed jerseys will be worn by the players and fan favorite Star Wars characters will be in attendance for a hockey game that will entertain even the scruffiest nerf herder.

Help your pups beat the Winter Blues on Pucks and Paws Day on Sunday January 8th. Dogs get in free and don’t forget to sign your pup up for the Quad City Storm Dog Club. All dog club members get an exclusive Storm leash, a ticket for their owners and tons of great offers and treats from K9 Resorts.

One of the most popular Storm giveaways of all time makes its return on Friday, January 13th – youth jerseys on Youth Sports Night. Local rec, travel and school sports teams can contact arthur@quadcitystorm.com to buy group tickets.

Thursday January 19th marks the first ever School Day game and thousands of elementary school students will pack the arena from around the area. If you want your school to be a part of the fun, email brian@quadcitystorm.com. Kids can enjoy a double header of Storm fun the next evening at Nick Jr. Night featuring Baby Shark on Friday, January 20. There will be special Baby Shark promotions, along with an evening singing along with a certain infamous song.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night returns on Saturday, February 4th. The Hockey Fights Cancer ice painting takes place on Monday, January 30th and the Storm will be wearing specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys during the game on Saturday that will be auctioned postgame to raise money for the Trinity Cancer Center.

Saturday, February 11 is both Dollar Beers and Union Night. Unions can contact arthur@quadcitystorm.com to book their group tickets.

Faith and Family Night on Friday, February 17 features a pregame worship concert and Chick-Fil-A cows falling from the sky. There will also be a one of a kind entertainer who is going to blow your mind with his balancing skills! College Night is Saturday, February 18th. Bring your school spirit and team colors! Twisty (the Tornado Mascot) will be handed out to the first 1000 fans for the first time.

Small Business Night takes place on Thursday, February 23rd is perfect opportunity for local businesses to treat their employees to a night of entertainment, excitement and more!

Back by popular demand, Wrestling Night takes place on Friday, March 3rd. After the Storm battle the Pensacola Ice Flyers, fans can move to the conference center for an exclusive SCW Pro wrestling show! Admission to the show is free with a game ticket.

First Responders Night is on Saturday March 4th and honors the people who serve our community as first responders. All first responders get a free ticket to the game. The Storm will be wearing specialty first responders jerseys that will be auctioned postgame. There’s nothing but good vibes on Sunday, March 5th as the Storm host Margaritaville Night. Players will sport new Margaritaville themed jerseys while tropical tunes and drink specials will be on tap to give everyone a change in latitude, change in attitude.

On Saturday, March 25th, the team pay tribute to the history of HockeyTownQC. The Storm will be wearing their signature Storm-Mallards-Flames fusion jerseys and Quad City hockey alumni will be on hand to sign autographs and socialize with fans. The first 1000 fans in the arena get a Shane Bennett bobblehead.

Birdies for Charity Night presented by John Deere returns on Friday, April 7th with special ticket offers for John Deere employees and exciting golf themed promotions. The team will be raising money for Birdies for Charity and all the outstanding organizations it supports.

The regular season ends the next night on Saturday, April 8 with Fan Appreciation Night. This night is dedicated to the fans with a special giveaway, in-game promos and more to close out the season with a bang and prepare everyone for an exciting postseason push.

Additional promotions, giveaways and more will be announced in the coming months. Follow the Storm on social media or click here to stay current on all the latest news.

Season tickets, suites, group nights and mini-plans for the 2022-2023 season are on sale now. Only a handful of luxury seating areas remain so fans are encouraged to email Andrew@quadcitystorm.com today to reserve their suites and party wings. Fans wishing to purchase tickets for group outings can email arthur@quadcitystorm.com and Storm mini plans can be purchased now by clicking here. Single game tickets go on sale Wednesday September 21st at 10 a.m.