Storm fans, it’s time to buy single game tickets!

Single game tickets for the Quad City Storm’s 2022-23 season are on sale now and start at only $12. Tickets can be purchased at the Vibrant Arena box office, through the Storm’s website or through Ticketmaster.

Opening Night is Friday, October 21 against the Peoria Rivermen. For more information, including the full season schedule and promotional schedule, click here.