The Quad City Storm return to the ice December 9-10 to take on the Knoxville Ice Bears in a weekend home stand with promotions for the first 1,000 fans.

(quadcitystorm.com)

Friday, December 9 is Peanuts Night, presented by Machinist Union Lodge 6 and Local Lodges 388 and 1191. The first 1,000 fans will receive thunder sticks and players will be wearing Peanuts themed jerseys featuring Snoopy and Woodstock that will be auctioned off after the game. Funds raised from the jersey auction will be donated to Guide Dogs of America and Tender Loving Canines.

Saturday, December 10 is John Deere Night, and all Deere employees will receive two free tickets to the game when they present their employee ID at the Vibrant Arena box office. The first 1000 fans get Storm Sili-Pints. Fans can get tickets for this weekend’s games here and the Vibrant Arena box office, 1201 River Drive in Moline. Both games start at 7:10 p.m.