The Quad City Storm’s training camp starts next week on Friday October 14th and ends on Wednesday October 19th. Members of the public are welcome to attend all sessions, which are hosted at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark 1201 River Drive in Moline. The training camp schedule runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily, except for Friday, October 14, when training runs from 2-4 p.m.

The training schedule for the Storm is:

Friday October 14th: 2-4 p.m.

Saturday October 15th: 10 – 12 p.m.

Sunday October 16th: 10 – 12 p.m.

Monday October 17th: 10 – 12 p.m.

Tuesday October 18th: 10 – 12 p.m.

Wednesday October 19th: 10 – 12 p.m.

