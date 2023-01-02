Travel to a galaxy far, far away at the Quad City Storm‘s Star Wars Night!

Star Wars characters will be in attendance for an out-of-this-world night of hockey action as the Storm takes on the Fayetteville Marksmen. The Storm will be wearing specially-designed Star Wars jerseys for a postgame charity auction.

(quadcitystorm.com)

Imperial or Rebel, Dark Side or Light Side, you won’t have a bad feeling about cheering on the Storm Saturday, January 7, 7:10 p.m. game time at Vibrant Arena at The MARK, located at 1201 River Dr., Moline. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.