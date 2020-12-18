QC hockey fans pick top 100 Mallards, Flames and Storm players

The Quad City Storm professional hockey team has been sidelined by the pandemic, but they haven’t stopped engaging with their fans, even tapping into a little nostalgia to assemble the top 100 most popular players list.

Pro hockey in the Quad Cities is young compared to many Midwest markets, but several leagues have called the arena formerly known as The Mark home since the original Colonial Hockey League Mallards debuted in 1995.

Those Mallards and their three-time champion United Hockey League counterparts (1997, 1998, 2001) are well-represented on the list, but so are the American Hockey League’s Quad City Flames and the TaxSlayer Center’s current occupant, the Southern Professional Hockey League’s Storm.

See the full list below. Did your favorite make the cut?