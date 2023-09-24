The Quad City Storm has announced its promotional schedule for the 2023-2024 season. The promotional schedule features themes, giveaways and events that add to the excitement of the Storm’s game experience. More information pertaining to the game promotions will be released over the course of the season, a news release says.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21 vs. PEORIA RIVERMEN

The Quad City Storm takes the ice for its fifth season Saturday, Oct. 21, versus cross state

rival Peoria Rivermen. Opening Night is presented by Old National Bank and the first 1000 fans in attendance receive a 2023-2024 Storm magnet schedule and rally towel. Puck drop is at 7:10 and the entertainment will start early with a pregame concert in the arena parking lot.

FRIDAY, OCT. 27 vs. ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

Day of the Dead Night presented by Ray’z Barbershop returns and will once again feature food and craft vendors from Mercado on Fifth, specialty Day of the Dead-themed merchandise and

specialty jerseys that will be auctioned live post-game to raise money for Mercado on Fifth. On

the ice, the Storm square off against the reigning SPHL champion Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for

game one of a two game set.

SATURDAY, OCT. 28 vs. ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

The Storm will host its first Hockey Is For Her Night presented by WLLR and iHeart Media. This game will feature local-women owned businesses and recognize outstanding achievements from female leaders, organizations and teams in the QCA. There will be a meet and greet pregame with a special guest.

SUNDAY, OCT. 29 vs. PEORIA RIVERMEN

Halloween comes early for Trick or Treat Day presented by Nestle Purina. Kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and, after the game, all kids are invited to come down on to the ice and Trick or Treat with the players. Sunday also means it’s a Pucks and Paws day and dogs get in free. There will be a costume contest for kids and dogs in-game.

FRIDAY, NOV. 10 vs. FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN

Rock n’ Roll Night presented by 97X returns with a bang as the Storm welcome a rock group back to Vibrant Arena at the Mark for a head-banging post-game concert. In-game you’ll hear the hits from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. Wear your coolest band t-shirt, spike your hair and keep an eye out for the return of rock ‘n roll Twisty.

SATURDAY, NOV. 11 vs. FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN

Salute to Military Night presented by QCA Pools and Spas returns for an unforgettable experience as we honor our active duty military and veterans. The night starts with a National Anthem and recognition will continue throughout the night with the songs of service and an enlistment ceremony on the ice. The ice will be covered with names of service members that will be painted on the ice by family and friends (the Salute to Military Night ice painting will take place Monday, Nov. 6, and is open to the public.)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 22 vs. EVANSVILLE THUNDERBOLTS

Blackout Wednesday returns to kick off a busy holiday weekend. The Storm will be wearing

their home-black jerseys and the first 1,000 fans get a free black t-shirt. It is also the first dollar beer night of the season, and the first home matchup with the Evansville Thunderbolts.

FRIDAY, NOV. 24 vs. EVANSVILLE THUNDERBOLTS

After you’ve wrapped up your Black Friday shopping, bring packaged socks and underwear to

the Storm game for the Holiday Sock Toss presented by Vintage Radio. When the Storm

scores the first goal of the game fans will throw packaged socks and underwear onto the ice.

The items will be collected and donated to local shelters and organizations that support people without housing.

SATURDAY, NOV. 25 vs. EVANSVILLE THUNDERBOLTS

Wrestling Night returns bigger and better than ever. The first 1,000 fans in the arena get a free

replica jersey and SCW returns for a can’t-miss post-game wrestling show. And…stay tuned for

a former WWE superstar to be named later who will be in the house for a pregame meet and

greet.

FRIDAY, DEC. 8 vs. PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS

Scout Night has a special twist this season as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Beagle

Scout on Peanuts Night presented by the Illowa Council. Special ticket offers will be available

to scouts and, back by popular demand, registered scouts will have the opportunity to spend the

night on the ice after the game. Specialty Peanuts jerseys will be auctioned online after the

game and fans will have the opportunity to win outdoor gear at the game like kayaks, grills and

more.

SATURDAY, DEC. 9 vs. PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS

Join us as we celebrate Radar’s birthday with all of his mascot friends. The first 1,000 fans in

attendance get a Radar bobblehead and all fans can enjoy the pregame funzone in the

conference center. Stay tuned for a complete list of all the mascots that will be in the house. After the game, Radar’s Kids Club members can come on the ice for a meet-and-greet and birthday picture.

FRIDAY, DEC. 15 vs. PEORIA RIVERMEN

John Deere Night is back and all John Deere employees receive two free tickets when they show their ID at the arena box office (Deere employees also receive BOGO tickets all season long). All fans are encouraged to get their tickets for the final game before Christmas.

TUESDAY , DEC. 26 vs. PEORIA RIVERMEN

Get out of the house and bring the whole family to the first Winter Classic Night. The Storm will be wearing specialty retro jerseys and throwback merchandise will be available for sale in the team store. Enjoy dollar beers and sip on some hot chocolate to stay warm as the Storm battles Peoria in the #ColdWaron74.

FRIDAY, DEC. 29 vs. EVANSVILLE THUNDERBOLTS

Sensory Awareness Night presented by Adolph’s Mexican Restaurant returns for a fun-filled

night enjoyable for all fans. Audio and visual levels and effects will be adjusted to an appropriate level for the entire game and a party area will be designated for fans who prefer to enjoy the game away from larger crowds.

SATURDAY, DEC. 30 vs. EVANSVILLE THUNDERBOLTS

Build it, and they will come. Join us for the first Field of Dreams Night hockey game as the

Storm battle the Evansville Thunderbolts. Baseball Storm merchandise and specialty jerseys

will be a part of a baseball-themed evening.

FRIDAY, JAN. 19 vs. KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS

Rebrand Game #1 presented by TapOnIt! More info coming soon.

SATURDAY, JAN. 20 vs. KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS

Rebrand Weekend #2 with a jersey auction presented by Bettendorf Financial. More info

coming soon.

FRIDAY, JAN. 26 vs. MACON MAYHEM

Calling all youth sports teams in the QCA and beyond. Youth Sports Night presented by Palmer Chiropractic returns as we recognize young athletes from all different sports. And 1,000 kids will go home with replica jerseys and you can guarantee your kid goes home with a jersey by booking their teams tickets through the youth sports group link. More info and a special

guest announcement are coming soon.

SATURDAY, JAN. 27 vs. MACON MAYHEM

Hop in the Mystery Machine and head to The Mark for Scooby-Doo Night presented by the

Machinists Union (IAM). Scooby-Doo jerseys will be worn in-game and auctioned to raise money for Tender Loving Canines and Guide Dogs of America. Keep an eye out for characters, special Scooby-Doo related merch and more on game night.

THURSDAY, FEB. 1* vs. EVANSVILLE THUNDERBOLTS

Education Day presented by Chick-fil-A returns. Thousands of students will pack the arena for the loudest game of the season. A special 10 a.m. puck drop allows schools to bring students to

the game for an exciting life and educational experience. Students will learn about the science of hockey, hometowns (geography) of Storm players and even how to say “Go Storm!” in French and Swedish.

FRIDAY, FEB. 2 vs. HUNTSVILLE HAVOC

Join us as we recognize Black-owned businesses, organizations and leaders in the QC with a

Celebration of Black Excellence. More information on businesses, artists and more coming

soon.

SATURDAY, FEB. 3 vs. HUNTSVILLE HAVOC

Dollar beers are back as we recognize organized labor on Union Night presented by the

Tri-City Building Trades Council. Unions can contact the Storm front office to book their tickets.

FRIDAY, FEB. 9 vs. PEORIA RIVERMEN

Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by UnityPoint Health Trinity returns. The Hockey Fights Cancer ice painting will take place Feb, 5 and all names will remain on the ice for Saturday’s game. For the first time, specialty jerseys will be customizable to recognize loved one(s) who have battled cancer. Proceeds from the night will benefit the UnityPoint Health Trinity Cancer Center.

FRIDAY, MARCH 8 vs. MACON MAYHEM

Star Wars Night is back. You won’t want to miss this transformation from Storm to Storm Troopers. Specialty jerseys will be worn in game and Star Wars merchandise will be available at the team store.

SATURDAY, MARCH 9 vs. MACON MAYHEM

The Storm is excited to, once again, partner with Blackhawk Electric to honor local heroes with First Responders Night. All first responders receive a free ticket when they show their ID badge at the box office and special recognition will take place throughout the game.

FRIDAY, MARCH 29 vs. PEORIA RIVERMEN

The end of March means summer is almost here. And that means we’re getting you ready for

the John Deere Classic with Birdies for Charity Night. John Deere employees can redeem their special two-free ticket offer and the Storm will be raising funds for Birdies for Charity throughout the game.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30 vs. PEORIA RIVERMEN

For the third consecutive year the Storm pays homage to hockey history in the Quad Cities with HockeyTownQC Night presented by the Quad Cities International Airport. Quad City Hockey Heroes will be in the house and the first 1,000 fans receive a specialty Storm bobblehead.

Custom #HockeyTownQC jerseys will be auctioned post-game.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5 vs. PEORIA RIVERMEN

Fan Appreciation Night will be presented by Hy-Vee. The first 1,000 fans in the house get a Storm team poster and there will be special giveaways in the stands throughout the game. Enjoy special offers in the team store and gear up as we prepare for the postseason.