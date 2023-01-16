Fresh off weekend victories, the Quad City Storm announced upcoming theme games of great hockey action versus the Peoria Rivermen.

Thursday, January 19 is the Storm’s first ever School Day Game, as more than 3000 kids from across the QCA will be cheering on the Storm. Puck drop is 10:30 a.m., and during the game,

educational videos featuring Storm players will run on the video board. All students with the program will receive a bag lunch.

Friday, January 20 is Nickelodeon Night featuring Baby Shark! Puck drop is 7:10 p.m., and specialty Baby Shark jerseys will be worn during the game and auctioned online. Baby Shark music and videos will be featured in-game.

Both games are at-home at the Vibrant Arena at The MARK, located at 1201 River Dr., Moline.