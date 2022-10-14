The Quad City Storm has hired Drew Otten as an assistant coach for the 2022-2023 season.

Otten was a four-year starter at the University of Minnesota Duluth and played professional hockey for four seasons, including three with the Quad City Mallards. During the 2003-2004 and 2004-2005 seasons, he logged 18 goals, 30 assists and 200 penalty minutes in 138 games. After a season away from the Quad Cities, Otten returned to play nine games with the Mallards in 2006. Otten, a native of Minnetonka, Minnesota, lives in the Quad Cities with his family. Since retiring from professional hockey Otten has remained involved in the game by coaching his son.

“I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to be part of pro hockey in the Quad Cities again,” Otten said. “I loved playing here in front of these great fans and am looking forward to being on the bench trying to bring another championship to the Quad Cities.”

“Drew is going to bring great energy and experience to the locker room,” Storm Head Coach Dave Pszenyczny said. “It is exciting to have someone with both an impressive playing background and firsthand knowledge of what hockey means to this area.”

The season begins Friday, October 21 as the Quad City Storm take on the Peoria Rivermen at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark.