Storm Hockey extends Head Coach Pszenczny for 2 years

The Quad City Storm is excited to announce Storm head coach Dave Pszenczny has been signed to a two-year contract extension. In an abbreviated second season with the Storm, Pszenyczny increased the team’s winning percentage significantly and navigated the Storm in to one of eight playoff positions at year’s end.

“We made great progress in multiple ways this season,” said Pszenyczny. “I’m disappointed this team didn’t get a chance to excite the Quad Cities in the playoff push and postseason, but I couldn’t be more excited for next year. I’d put our returning core of players up against anyone’s heading into next year. Great things are coming.”

Storm owner John Dawson is pleased with the style of hockey he saw this year. “We like what we have seen from Dave and believe in his philosophy,” Dawson said. He wants to create a roster that can win in the post season. We felt this year we had that, and were in a position to prove it. I’m excited to see bigger and better things next year.”

The Quad City Storm also announced today that Storm President, Gwen Tombergs, will be stepping down and joining the United Way staff as their Vice President of Development.

“The Storm is on solid ground and everything is in place to keep the team going strong,” said Tombergs. “Our front office is trained, processes are in place and we have a great coach and team. I feel comfortable handing over the reins.”

Team owner, John Dawson, said the position at United Way is a good fit for Tombergs. “Her passion has always been to help the community and she built the Storm’s reputation on that. We have practiced corporate citizenship from day one under her tutelage and we are proud to call ourselves the Community’s Team with our Give Back Program. We can’t thank Gwen enough for getting the Storm up and running so we can continue keeping hockey in the Quad Cities.” Dawson also said that Tombergs will remain as a consultant to the team.