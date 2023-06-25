Halftime of the Steamwheelers game turned into a time of recognition and remembrance. It was Quad Cities Legends night.

Nine athletes who made it all the way from the QCA to the pros came out to midfield to an electric Vibrant Arena crowd.



The group included a pair of former NbA players, Rock Island’s Chasson Randle and Moline’s Acie Earl..



Fighters, 2-time UFC champion and hall of famer Pat Miletich, NFL players like super bowl champion with the Colts, Pat Angrer and wrestler Mark Johnson.



Some of the most successful athletes who call this place home and ecstatic to be recognized.