QCSportsNet.com, the Quad Cities’ home of live high school sports play-by-play and Quad City Storm professional hockey, is expanding their coverage in the Illinois-Quad Cities by adding full-season coverage of Alleman Pioneers football and boys’ basketball, plus selected girls’ basketball games and complete post-season coverage. “The Alleman athletic programs are moving in the right direction, and we are very pleased to be able to promote them as they continue to grow and connect with Pioneers fans,” said QCSportsNet owner Ken Jacoby. “We are so grateful to the business community for supporting our efforts.”

The expansion into the Illinois-Quad Cities comes as just as they made the decision to discontinue live coverage of home and away games for Bettendorf, Davenport North and Pleasant Valley football and basketball. QCSportsNet made the move after the Mississippi Athletic Conference (MAC) athletic directors voted to impose a $100 per game rights fee on all broadcasters.

“We have worked very hard over the last several years to grow and maintain positive relationships with the schools and businesses on both sides of the river,” said Jacoby. “We have always made it a point to keep the costs low for sponsoring businesses to be a part of the broadcasts. Unfortunately, the $100 per game fee, in addition to our normal expenses, simply makes it impossible for us to continue in Iowa. I feel awful for the fans who will no longer be able to enjoy the home and away broadcasts.”

“The athletic directors on the Illinois side all understand the benefits of live play-by-play coverage, and helping their fans stay connected when the team is on the road,” said Jacoby. “I want to thank them for their continuing support of the service that we provide to the high school sports communities. We look forward to continuing to publicize and celebrate the accomplishments of their dedicated student athletes.”

QCSportsNet kicks off its ninth full-time season of high school sports play-by-play with the opening week of football on August 26th. The second season of live play-by-play for the Quad City Storm starts October 21st. For sponsorship information, contact Jacoby at (309) 912-5135 or ken@qcsportsnet.com.