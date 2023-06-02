The Quad City Storm has finalized its 2023-2024 regular season home schedule, a news release says.

The season begins on Saturday, Oct. 21, and concludes Friday, April 5. The team’s home calendar features 11 Friday night games, 13 Saturday night games, and a single Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday game.

The combined 24 premiere weekend (Friday/Saturday) games are the most in the team’s history and two of the three week day games occur the day before Thanksgiving and the day after Christmas. The third and final week day game is projected to be the team’s second annual school day game.

The Storm will announce game themes and promotions in the coming weeks and all dates are subject to change. Season ticket memberships can be purchased now! Fans are encouraged to email Andrew@quadcitystorm.com or Arthur@quadcitystorm.com for more information or call

the Storm office at 309-277-1343.

Full Home Schedule:

Saturday October 21, 2023

Friday October 27, 2023

Saturday October 28, 2023

Sunday October 29, 2023

Friday November 10, 2023

Saturday November 11, 2023

Wednesday November 22, 2023

Friday November 24, 2023

Saturday November 25, 2023

Friday December 8, 2023

Saturday December 9, 2023

Friday December 15, 2023

Tuesday December 26, 2023

Friday December 29, 2023

Saturday December 30, 2023

Friday January 19, 2024

Saturday January 20, 2024

Friday January 26, 2024

Saturday January 27, 2024

Thursday February 1, 2024

Friday February 2, 2024

Saturday February 3, 2024

Friday February 9, 2024

Friday March 8, 2024

Saturday March 9, 2024

Friday March 29, 2024

Saturday March 30, 2024

Friday April 5, 2024