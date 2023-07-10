Dirt will fly and engines will roar this July at Davenport Speedway. The racetrack located at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, will see four events over the next 15 days, a news release says.

First up, the stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will compete in Davenport on Tuesday, July 11. Some of the biggest names in late model racing will race for the $10,000 first place prize. Last year’s event was won by “the New Deal” Hudson O’Neal. Also racing on Tuesday will be IMCA Late Models and IMCA Modifieds.

Tuesday, the pit gate opens at 2 p.m., the grandstand at 5 p.m., hot laps are at 6:30 p.m., with racing to follow. Grandstand tickets for Tuesday’s race are $35 for adults and children (5-12) are $10. Pit passes are $40 for adults. Pit passes for children are $20.

On Tuesday, July 25, the racing program features the MARS racing series. The Midwest Auto Racing Series at Davenport, has provided some highly competitive races in recent years. This will be the seventh time MARS has raced at Davenport Speedway.

Weekly points stock car racing highlights the Friday night program on July 14th and July 21st. As the 2023 season starts to wind down, the battle for track championships in all six classes, will heat up. There are also a couple of make-up features to be run from last Friday night.

