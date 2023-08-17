This could be one of the wildest season championships in recent history at Davenport Speedway. Five of the six track championships are still up for grabs headed into the regular season finale. Here is a class by class breakdown of what Friday brings:

The QCjeeps.com Sport Compact season is already complete. Cyle Hawkins has claimed the track championship, his second title.

On Friday, the Sport Compacts will take part in the Ryan McDermott Memorial. The 44-lap feature will pay $2,004-to-win. There will also be position bonuses, lap bonuses, hard charger and long haul awards. This is the highest paying event for the 4-cylinder class at Davenport, since the 4-Stock Nationals in 2015.

In the Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Model class. only two racers have a shot at the title. Andy Nezworski will be going for a three-peat with an eleven-point lead over Justin Kay. Kay is looking for his fourth track championship at Davenport.

Four drivers enter the Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modified finale with title hopes. Travis Denning has a six-point lead over Charlie Mohr. Matt Werner is eight points off the lead and Chris Zogg is eighteen points back. Denning, Werner, and Zogg are all past champions and each have scored feature wins this season. Charlie Mohr is searching for his first in both categories.

The championship of the Koehler Electric Outlaw Street Stock division has five drivers still in the mix. Jeff Struck Jr. has a three-point lead over Nick Hixson. Struck is hunting his fourth track championship and Hixson, his second. Cary Brown, Jesse Owen, and Landen Chrestensen each have a chance, but will need a little help to claim the title.

The largest points gap going into Friday’s races is in the Kunes Nissan IMCA Stock Car class. Justin Kay leads Keegan Wells by 23 points. This is the first year for the Stock Cars at Davenport Speedway.

The wild card race of the night will be the Matzen Trucking IMCA SportMod feature. Four racers have a mathematical shot at the title. There are zero feature wins this season between the four point leaders. Todd Dykema is the current point leader. Justin Veloz trails by six points. Rayce Mullen and Trey Grimm will need to have their prayers answered in order to take the crown.

Post-season action at Davenport Speedway begins Thursday, Aug. 24, with the My Place Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking LLC. The three-day show features the Case Construction World of Outlaws Late Models. The Saturday night A-main will pay $30,000 to the winner. Also joining in the fun will be the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series.

This Friday, Aug. 18t,the pit gate opens at 4 p.m., the grandstand at 5:30 p.m., with hot laps at 6:30 and racing to follow.

For more information, visit here. The Davenport Speedway is located at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on West Locust Street in Davenport.