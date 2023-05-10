Something new is coming this Friday to Davenport Speedway. The Dirt Crown East Series will make its first visit to Davenport on Friday, May 12, according to a news release.

The Dirt Crown series features the IMCA Stock Car class. Their feature will pay $2,000-to-win and $250-to-start.

This is the first season for the Dirt Crown East Series. Davenport is the eastern most point of their 2023 schedule. Other classes racing on Friday will be IMCA Late Models, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA SportMods, and Sport Compacts.

The pit gate opens at 4 p.m., the grandstand at 5:30 p.m., hot laps are at 6:30 p.m., with racing to follow.

Grandstand tickets for Friday’s race are $18 for adults, children (ages 5-12) are $5, and age four and under are free. Pit passes are $30 for adults. Pit passes for kids 12 & under are $15.

Wednesday, May 17, brings the Castrol FloRacing Night in America to Davenport. Super Late Models will highlight the evening, and $23,023 will go to the winner of the A-Main.

The Davenport Speedway is at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on West Locust Street in Davenport.

For more information, visit here.

Additional information can be found here.