Drivers set for 66th World Series of Drag Racing

“This is one of my favorite races and I’ve been racing a long, long time, ” said 2-time Top Fuel Champion Bruce Litton.

“It’s the grandaddy of all. It’s the oldest drag race and it’s got so much nostalgic flavor to it.”

“This is the biggest,” added Cordova International Raceway President Dominic Blasco. “The Woodstock of drag racing, And if you win World Series, to a lot of these guys, it’s like winning Indy.”

Hundreds of sportsman and professional racers will be competing in front of tens of thousands this weekend for the coveted World Series title.

“You can get close and right up front to see a Top Fuel car 30 feet away,” said Blasco.

“When you can come out and do something you love and do it with people who love it, too, it’s beyond words,” said Georgina Buckley, who will be competing in the World Series for the second time.

While a variety of vehicles will be showcased they average ten thousand horsepower, going from zero to one hundred in one second, and zero to three hundred in less than four.

“I don’t even know how to explain it,” Buckley said. “It’s the best feeling in the world. The best 4 seconds of my life, let’s put it that way.”

3-time Nitro Funny Car World Champion Del Wortham describes the feeling moments before takeoff. “The throttle goes down in the header. And the fire blows out of the pipes, and your eyes are burning, and the car is shaking like a California earthquake, and then there goes the car 300 miles per hour. At night I don’t think there’s anything quite that exciting.”

The World Series of Racing will begin Friday, August 23 and run through Sunday, August 25.

Tickets are available at a discount at local O’Reilly Auto Parts stores. You can also purchase them by calling the Cordova International Raceway office at 309-654-2110.