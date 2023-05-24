The cars and stars of the SLMR Hoker Trucking East Series are headed to Eastern Iowa for the Memorial Day weekend.

Davenport Speedway will be host to the traveling series on Friday, May 26. On Saturday, the series moves on to the Maquoketa Speedway and then Sunday to the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway.

Friday’s race will be the ninth time the Hoker Trucking East Series has competed at Davenport. Justin Kay of Wheatland, Iowa is the defending series champion and the most recent Davenport winner.,

Support classes at Davenport Speedway will be IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Outlaw Street Stocks, IMCA Stock Cars, and Sport Compacts.

The pit gate opens at 3 p.m., the grandstand at 5:30 p.m., hot laps are at 6:30 p.m., with racing to follow.

Grandstand tickets for the Hoker Trucking East Series race at Davenport are $20 for adults, children (ages 5-12) are $5, and age four and under are free. Pit passes are $35 for adults. Pit passes for children ages 12 and under are $15.

The Davenport Speedway is at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on West Locust Street in Davenport.