The Memorial Day weekend of races got jump started by the SLMR Hoker Trucking East Series Late Models appearing at the Davenport Speedway on Friday night.

Three different drivers found themselves in the front of the pack, throughout the 35-lap race. The feature started with Muscatine’s Chad Holladay grabbing the early lead. Holladay held the lead until the race’s first restart on lap seven. Jason Hahne of Webster City, Iowa went to the very bottom of the racetrack to power his way to the front. Hahne held the lead until lap 23.

Seventh place starter Justin Kay would lead the rest of the way to the checkered flag. The victory was Kay’s fourth SLMR victory at Davenport and his third straight. Hahne held on to finish second ahead of Jeff Larson, Jeff Aikey, and Holladay.

Holladay set fast time in qualifying with a lap of 14.216 seconds. Late Model heat race wins went to Jonathan Brauns, Fred Remley, Derrick Stewart, and Jaden Fryer. Jeff Larson and Jesse Glenz won the B-mains.

The SLMR Hoker Trucking East Series is scheduled to return to Davenport Speedway in late September.

Travis Denning finally broke through for his first Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modified feature win on the season. Travis started 11th and quickly worked his way through traffic. He took control of the race on lap 12 and drove away for the win. The margin of victory was over five seconds.

Brandon Jewel had a strong run to finish second. Eric Barnes nursed his wounded racecar to a third place finish. Matt Stein and Jeremy Gustaf rounded out the top five.

Tony Olson picked up his second Matzen Trucking IMCA SportMod feature win. Olson started fifth and only needed three laps to take the lead. Tony took the checkers with a full straightaway lead. Second went to Aaron Hitt, who held off Ben Chapman for the spot. Todd Dykema and Rayce Mullen were fourth and fifth respectively.

Cary Brown scored his first Koehler Electric Street Stock feature win at Davenport in five years. Brown was locked in a battle with Nick Hixson for the lead when Hixson encountered a lapped car. Brown was able to pull away for the win. Hixson finished second, ahead of Landen Chestensen, Zach Zuberbier, and Jesse Owen in that order.

Kunes Nissan IMCA Stock Car feature went to Kaden Reynolds with Justin Kay second and David Brandies third.

Jack Fitzgibbon edged out Josh Starr for the win in QCjeeps.com Sport Compact action. Dustin Forbes finished a close third.

Next up at Davenport Speedway will be weekly points racing action, on Friday June 2. All weekly classes will be in action.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

May 26, 2023 –

SLMR Hoker Trucking Late Models

Qualifying: Chad Holladay 14.216 seconds

Heat #1: 1. Jonathan Brauns; 2. Jason Hahne; 3. Spencer Diercks; 4. Charlie McKenna; 5. Jeff Larson;

Heat #2: 1. Fred Remley; 2. Justin Kay; 3. Jeff Aikey; 4. Matt Ryan; 5. Mack Mulvany;

Heat #3: 1. Derrick Stewart; 2. Chad Holladay; 3. Luke Goedert; 4. Jesse Glenz; 5. Jeff Tharp;

Heat #4: 1. Jaden Fryer; 2. Andy Eckrich; 3. Dave Eckrich; 4. Andrew Kosiski; 5. Jake Neal;

Semi: 1. Jeff Larson; 2. Joel Callahan; 3. Jeff Tharp; 4. Luke Pestka; 5. Gabe Umbarger;

Semi: 2. Jesse Glenz; 2. Bryan Klein; 3. Curt Schroeder; 4. Nathan Balensiefen; 5. Brandon Queen;

Feature: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Jason Hanhe; 3. Jeff Larson; 4. Jeff Aikey; 5. Chad Holladay; 6. Matt Ryan; 7. Derrick Stewart; 8. Andy Eckrich; 9. Andrew Kosiski; 10. Jesse Glenz; 11. Charlie McKenna; 12. Fred Remley; 13. Luke Goedert; 14. Joel Callahan; 15. Jake Neal; 16. Jaden Fryer; 17. Dave Eckrich; 18. Curt Schroeder; 19. Darrel DeFrance; 20. Bryan Klein; 21. Gavin Tarras; 22. Jonathan Brauns; 23. Spencer Diercks; 24. Jeff Tharp;

IMCA Modifieds

Heat #1: 1. Matt Stein; 2. Matt Werner; 3. Scott Lemke; 4. Dustin Smith; 5. Jeremy Gustaf;

Heat #2: 1. Travis Denning; 2. Eric Barnes; 3. Mitch Morris; 4. Tony VonDresky; 5. Jon Coombs;

Heat #3: 1. Brandon Jewell; 2. Chris Zogg; 3. Jake Morris; 4. Charlie Mohr; 5. Craig Crawford;

Feature: 1. Travis Denning; 2. Brandon Jewell; 3. Eric Barnes; 4. Matt Stein; 5. Jeremy Gustaf; 6. Chris Zogg; 7. Mitch Morris; 8. Jake Morris; 9. Scotte Lemke; 10. Charlie Mohr; 11. Kyle Montgomery; 12. Matt Werner; 13. Craig Crawford; 14. Mitch Way; 15. Rob Dominacki; 16. Jon Coombs; 17. Dustin Smith; 18. Patrick Moore; 19. Paul Howard; 20. Steve Gustaf Sr.; 21. Tony VonDresky; (2-DNS)

IMCA SportMod

Heat #1: 1. Jarett Franzen; 2. Justin Veloz; 3. Erick Turner; 4. Aaron Hitt; 5. Justin Schroeder;

Heat #2: 1. Ben Chapman; 2. Tony Olson; 3. Cole Stichter; 4. Todd Dykema; 5. Kevin Goben;

Heat #3: 1. Rance Powell; 2. Austin Stamm; 3. Ryan Reed; 4. Rayce Mullen; 5. Trey Grimm;

Feature: 1. Tony Olson; 2. Aaron Hitt; 3. Ben Chapman; 4. Todd Dykema; 5. Rayce Mullen; 6. Cole Stichter; 7. Austin Stamm; 8. Kevin Goben; 9. Kasey Williams; 10. Justin Veloz; 11. Kevin Rasdon; 12. Erick Turner; 13. TJ Patz; 14. Justin Schroeder; 15. Garrett Rodebaugh; 16. Trey Grimm; 17. Rance Powell; 18. Trey Jacobs; 19. Cody Clausen; 20. John Freeman; 21. Pat Emerick; 22. David Engelkens; (1-DNS)

Street Stocks

Heat #1: 1. Zach Zuberbier; 2. Shad Murphy; 3. Landen Chrestensen; 4. Jesse Owen; 5. Jake Lund;

Heat #2: 1. Nick Hixson; 2. Cary Brown; 3. Kyler Hickenbottom; 4. Cody Montgomery; 5. Jeff Struck Jr.;

Feature: 1. Cary Brown; 2. Nick Hixson; 3. Landen Chrestensen; 4. Zach Zuberbier; 5. Jesse Owen; 6. Jeff Struck Jr.; 7. Rob Henry; 8. Shad Murphy; 9. Kyler Hickenbottom; 10. Cody Montgomery; 11. Nic Wadsager; 12. Jake Lund;

IMCA Stock Cars

Heat #1: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Kaden Reynolds; 3. Gage Neal; 4. Rick Schriner; 5. Daron Oberbroeckling;

Feature: 1. Kaden Reynolds; 2. Justin Kay; 3. David Brandies; 4. Keegan Wells; 5. Rick Schriner; 6. Gage Neal; 7. Daron Oberbroeckling; 8. Brandon Comins; (1-DNS)

Sport Compacts

Heat #1: 1. Cyle Hawkins; 2. Jack Fitzgibbon; 3. Trent Lebarge; 4. Shawn McDermott; 5. Jason Rhoads;

Heat #2: 1. Josh Starr; 2. Dustin Forbes; 3. Roy Schmidt; 4. Nolan Morrow; 5. Gary Schlieper;

Feature: 1. Jack Fitzgibbon; 2. Josh Starr; 3. Dustin Forbes; 4. Cyle Hawkins; 5. Shawn McDermott; 6. Trent Lebarge; 7. Roy Schmidt; 8. Brenda Forbes; 9. Jason Rhoads; 10. Nolan Morrow; (1-DNS)