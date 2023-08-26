Night 2 of the My Place Hotels Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking LLC. ended much like Night #1. Bobby Pierce captured the Case Construction World of Outlaw Late Model feature and collected another check for $10,000.

Bobby Pierce (photo by Jacy Norgaard)

The 35-lap main started with Shane Clanton and Chris Madden battling for the lead. Madden held the advantage and led the first 20 laps of the event. Pierce went to the high side to pass Madden for the lead. Despite a late race caution, Pierce pulled away from the field. Bobby finished with a 1.473 second gap over second place Madden.

Brandon Sheppard started eighth and was three-wide nearly half the race. B-Shepp took third, ahead of Dennis Erb Jr. and Clanton. Marshalltown, Iowa racer Ryan Gustin took sixth.

There were three repeat heat race winners from Thursday, Cade Dillard, Bobby Pierce, and Shane Clanton. The lone new heat winner was Chris Madden. Last Chance Showdown winners were Chad Simpson and Matt Lux. Dillard was fastest in qualifying, posting a lap of 13.516 seconds.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series wasted no time letting the Davenport crowd know they were in town. Ryan Timms set a new midget track record in qualifying with his lap of 14.089 seconds.

In the 30-lap A-Main, Timms jumped out to a huge lead over the field. Unfortunately a blown engine with six laps remaining would end his race. Ninth place starter Zach Daum led the field back to green. Cannon McIntosh made a serious bid for the lead on the restart, but Daum was able to power away on the inside. The victory was his fourth of the season.

Point leader McIntosh finished second with Hayden Reinbold third. Thomas Meseraull finished fourth followed by Taylor Reimer in fifth.

Saturday at Davenport Speedway is the final night of the Quad Cities 150. Bobby Pierce will attempt to become the first racer to sweep the weekend. The late model feature will pay $30,000-to-win. The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets will also be in action. Their feature will pay $5,000-to-win.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

August 25, 2023 –

Night #2 – Quad Cities 150

World of Outlaw Late Models

Qualifying: Cade Dillard – 13.516 seconds

Heat #1: 1. Cade Dillard; 2. Brandon Sheppard; 3. Nick Hoffman; 4. Jason Feger; 5. Chad Simpson;

Heat #2: 1. Bobby Pierce; 2. Kyle Bronson; 3. Dennis Erb Jr.; 4. Ryan Gustin; 5. Chris Simpson;

Heat #3: 1. Shane Clanton; 2. Brian Shirley; 3. Shannon Babb; 4. Tanner English; 5. Todd Cooney;

Heat #4: 1. Chris Madden; 2. Frank Heckenast Jr.; 3. Kye Blight; 4. Spencer Diercks; 5. Trevor Gundaker;

LCS #1: 1. Chad Simpson; 2. Tyler Bruening; 3. Jake Timm; 4. Jeff Larson; 5. Cody Laney;

LCS #2: 1. Matt Lux; 2. Todd Cooney; 3. Matt Furman; 4. Brent Larson; 5. Dustin Walker;

Feature: 1. Bobby Pierce; 2. Chris Madden; 3. Brandon Sheppard; 4. Dennis Erb Jr.; 5. Shane Clanton; 6. Ryan Gustin; 7. Kyle Bronson; 8. Brian Shirley; 9. Tanner English; 10. Cade Dillard; 11. Jason Feger; 12. Nick Hoffman; 13. Tyler Bruening; 14. Chad Simpson; 15. Brent Larson; 16. Shannon Babb; 17. Kye Blight; 18. Gordy Gundaker; 19. Frank Heckenast Jr.; 20. Spencer Diercks; 21. Matt Lux; 22. Todd Cooney; (1-DNS)

Xtreme Outlaw Midgets

Qualifying: Ryan Timms – 14.089 seconds (new track record)

Heat #1: 1. Ryan Timms; 2. Corbin Rueschenberg; 3. Thomas Messeraull; 4. Zach Daum; 5. Austin Barnhill;

Heat #2: 1. Hayden Reinbold; 2. Kyle Beilman; 3. Gavin Miller; 4. Jade Avedisian; 5. Cannon McIntosh;

Feature: 1. Zach Daum; 2. Cannon McIntosh; 3. Hayden Reinbold; 4. Thomas Meseraull; 5. Taylor Reimer; 6. Gavin Miller; 7. Jade Avedisian; 8. Mitchell Davis; 9. Cooper Williams; 10. Kyle Beilman; 11. Corbin Rueschenberg; 12. Elijah Gile; 13. Ryan Timms; 14. Chase McDermand; 15. Nick Hoffman; 16. Dakota Gay; 17. Austin Barnhill; 18. Karter Sarff; (1-DNS)