The 2023 racing season at Davenport Speedway is set to begin Thursday, April 13, with an appearance by the Lucas Oil MLRA late models, according to a news release.

The most recent MLRA winner at Davenport was hometown driver Spencer Diercks.

The Lucas Oil MLRA late models will compete for a $5,000 top prize. Support classes for the event will be IMCA Late Model & IMCA Northern Sport Mods.

The pit gate opens at 4 p.m., the grandstand at 5:30 p.m., hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing will follow.

Grandstand tickets for the Lucas Oil MLRA race are $25 for adults, children (ages 5-12) are $5, and age four and under are free. Pit passes are $35.

For more information visit here. The Davenport Speedway is at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, on West Locust Street in Davenport.