A light but persistent shower ended the racing program at Davenport Speedway on Friday night. Three features had been completed and the Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modified feature race had 10 of the scheduled 20 laps finished.

The remainder of that race will be run Friday, July 14. The Koehler Electric Outlaw Street Stock main and the Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Model feature make-up dates will be determined at a later time.

The Matzen Trucking IMCA SportMod feature was run first and the fast track gave Kevin Goben a long-awaited victory at Davenport Speedway. Goben grabbed the lead on lap two and led the rest of the way to the checkers. Kasey Williams started fourth and finished in the second spot. Logan Veloz started 11th and moved his way up to third by mid-race, but could not advance further. Todd Dykema and Levi Heath rounded out the top five.

Justin Kay notched his second Kunes Nissan IMCA Stock Car victory of the season. Justin had to hold off a charging David Brandies for the win. Gage Neal picked up a third place finish. Trouble on the final lap scattered the field and ended the race under caution. Matt Ryan finished fourth and Dakota Simonsen fifth.

Shawn McDermott dominated the QCjeeps.com Sport Compact main Friday night. Shawn led all 12 laps of the race and ended with almost a six-second gap on second place Roy Schmidt. Hunter Pieper, Jason Rhoads, and Jack Fitzgibbon were third through fifth respectively.

Two big nights of racing are on tap for next week. On Tuesday, July 11, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series comes to Davenport Speedway. The top late model racers in the country will be on hand to compete.

Weekly point racing returns on Friday, July 14. All six weekly classes will be in action.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

July 7, 2023 –

IMCA Late Models

Heat #1: 1. Fred Remley; 2. Andy Nezworski; 3. Jeff Classen; 4. Chance Huston; 5. Dave Hammond;

Heat #2: 1. Matt Ryan; 2. Jesse Bodin; 3. Mike Goben; 4. Broderick Prescott; 5. Colton Leal;

Heat #3: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Chuck Hanna; 3. CJ Horn; 4. Gary Webb; 5. Brandon Loos;

Feature: Make-up date to be determined

IMCA Modifieds

Heat #1: 1. Matt Stein; 2. Jordan Hicks; 3. Jarrett Brown; 4. Troy Cordes; 5. Josh Geigle;

Heat #2: 1. Jason Pershy; 2. Rob Dominacki; 3. Charlie Mohr; 4. Tony VonDresky; 5. Travis Denning;

Heat #3: 1. Matt Werner; 2. Chris Zogg; 3. Jake Morris; 4. Kyle Montgomery; 5. Dustin Kroening;

Feature: Make-up date Friday, July 14th

IMCA SportMod

Heat #1: 1. Todd Dykema; 2. Logan Veloz; 3. Cody Clausen; 4. Kevin Goben; 5. Ryan Reed;

Heat #2: 1. Levi Heath; 2. Kevin Rasdon; 3. Rayce Mullen; 4. Dave Engelkens; 5. Rance Powell;

Heat #3: 1. Kasey Williams; 2. Justin Veloz; 3. Trey Grimm; 4. Justin Becker; 5. Trey Jacobs;

Feature: 1. Kevin Goben; 2. Kasey Williams; 3. Logan Veloz; 4. Todd Dykema; 5. Levi Heath; 6. Justin Veloz; 7. Ryan Reed; 8. Kevin Rasdon; 9. Trey Grimm; 10. David Engelkens; 11. TJ Patz; 12. Justin Schroeder; 13. Trey Jacobs; 14. Rance Powell; 15. Bryan Ritter; 16. Tony Kraklio; 17. Tyler Carroll; 18. Don Hatfield; 19. Cody Weih; 20. Cody Clasen; 21. Rayce Mullen; 22. Justin Becker; 23. Cole Stichter; (1-DNS)

Street Stocks

Heat #1: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Landen Chrestensen; 3. Nick Hixson; 4. Cary Brown; 5. Tony VonDresky;

Feature: Make-up date to be determined

IMCA Stock Cars

Heat #1: 1. Gage Neal; 2. David Brandies; 3. Justin Kay; 4. Keegan Wells; 5. Matt Ryan;

Feature: 1. Justin Kay; 2. David Brandies; 3. Gage Neal; 4. Matt Ryan; 5. Dakota Simonsen; 6. Keegan Wells; 7. Joe Bonney; 8. Chase Zaruba;

Sport Compacts

Heat #1: 1. Shawn McDermott; 2. Dustin Forbes; 3. Roy Schmidt; 4. Jason Rhoads; 5. Jack Fitzgibbon;

Feature: 1. Shawn McDermott; 2. Roy Schmidt; 3. Hunter Pieper; 4. Jason Rhoads; 5. Jack Fitzgibbon; 6. Dustin Forbes;