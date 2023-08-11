Mother Nature pumped the brakes on Friday’s races at Davenport Speedway. Rain early Friday morning was just a little too much for the dirt track to handle and Friday’s races are cancelled, a news release says.

The Ronnie Weedon Memorial has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 22.

Next up for Davenport Speedway will be the regular season finale on Friday, Aug. 18. Track championships are on the line for IMCA Late Models, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA SportMods, IMCA Stock Cars, and Outlaw Street Stocks. Sport Compacts will take part in the Ryan McDermott Memorial race, paying $2,004-to-win.

The My Place Quad Cities 150, presented by Hoker Trucking LLC, will feature the World of Outlaw Late Model series and will take place Aug. 24-26. Total purse for the Quad Cities 150 exceeds $200,000.

For more information, visit here. The speedway is at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, on West Locust Street in Davenport.