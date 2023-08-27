Tire management was key for Brandon Sheppard to win the My Place Hotels Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking LLC on Saturday. The victory earned the New Berlin, Illinois racer a $30,000 payday. It was his first Case Construction World of Outlaw Late Model feature win of 2023 and his fifth victory at Davenport Speedway.

Brandon Sheppard (Jacy Norgaard)

Sheppard started third but did not see the lead until lap 59 of the 80-lap race. A lap 58 restart had B-Shepp following Dennis Erb Jr. When Erb went to the high side, Sheppard dove to the tires and came away with the lead and led to the checkered flag.

Last year’s winner Tanner English would follow Sheppard through to finish second. Ryan Gustin used a late race charge on the high side to finish third. Pole sitter Chris Madden finished fourth with Brian Shirley fifth.

Bobby Pierce came out on the short end of the tire issue. Pierce had won the features on Thursday and Friday. He was leading 58 laps into the race when he suffered a flat right rear tire. Pierce would finish ninth. At least seven racers had tire issues during the main.

Saturday’s heat races were lined up by points accumulated on Thursday and Friday. Late model heat wins went to Pierce, Sheppard, Madden, and Erb. Tyler Bruening and Cody Laney took the Last Chance Showdowns.

Gavin Miller punched through for his first Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series victory. Miller started eleventh. Aided by three caution flags, Gavin made his way up to second by lap 15. On the restart, Miller went to the bottom taking the lead from Jade Avedisian. Gavin stayed glued to the bottom and led the rest of the way to the checkers.

Ryan Timms set fast time for the second night in a row. He used that speed to get by Cannon McIntosh on the final restart to take second. Avedisian was also able to pass McIntosh to take third. Friday’s feature winner Zach Daum rounded out the top five.

The next event at Davenport Speedway will be Mayhem Madness on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

August 26, 2023 –

Night #3 – Quad Cities 150

World of Outlaw Late Models

Heat #1: 1. Bobby Pierce; 2. Cade Dillard; 3. Brian Shirley; 4. Chad Simpson; 5. Tyler Bruening;

Heat #2: 1. Brandon Sheppard; 2. Shane Clanton; 3. Ryan Gustin; 4. Trevor Gundaker; 5. Kye Blight;

Heat #3: 1. Chris Madden; 2. Nick Hoffman; 3. Tanner English; 4. Shannon Babb; 5. Gordy Gundaker;

Heat #4: 1. Dennis Erb Jr.; 2. Kyle Bronson; 3. Jason Feger; 4. Frank Heckenast Jr.; 5. Cody Laney;

LCS #1: 1. Tyler Bruenning; 2. Chris Simpson; 3. Brent Larson; 4. Dustin Walker; 5. Kye Blight;

LCS #2: 1. Cody Laney; 2. Matt Lux; 3. Gordy Gundaker; 4. Jeff Larson; 5. Jonathan Huston;

Feature: 1. Brandon Sheppard; 2. Tanner English; 3. Ryan Gustin; 4. Chris Madden; 5. Brian Shirley; 6. Dennis Erb Jr.; 7. Frank Heckenast Jr.; 8. Chad Simpson; 9. Bobby Pierce; 10. Kyle Bronson; 11. Cade Dillard; 12. Tyler Bruening; 13. Todd Cooney; 14. Shane Clanton; 15. Brent Larson; 16. Nick Hoffman; 17. Jason Feger; 18. Dustin Walker; 19. Chris Simpson; 20. Cody Laney; 21. Matt Lux; 22. Shannon Babb; 23. Gordy Gundaker; 24. Trevor Gundaker;

Xtreme Outlaw Midgets

Qualifying: Ryan Timms – 14.294 seconds

Heat #1: 1. Zach Daum; 2. Jade Avedisian; 3. Austin Barnhill; 4. Karter Sarff; 5. Mitchell Davis;

Heat #2: 1. Chase McDermand; 2. Ryan Timms; 3. Hayden Reinbold; 4. Gavin Miller; 5. Cooper Williams;

Heat #3: 1. Cannon McIntosh; 2. Jacob Denney; 3. Taylor Reimer; 4. Corbin Rueschenberg; 5. Dakota Gay;

Feature: 1. Gavin Miller; 2. Ryan Timms; 3. Jade Avedisian; 4. Cannon McIntosh; 5. Zach Daum; 6. Chase McDermand; 7. Corbin Ruschenberg; 8. Hayden Reinbold; 9. Karter Sarff; 10. Mitchell Davis; 11. Taylor Reimer; 12. Cooper Williams; 13. Jacob Denny; 14. Elijah Gile; 15. Kyle Beilman; 16. Austin Barnhill; 17. Branigan Roark; 18. Dakota Gay; (3-DNS)