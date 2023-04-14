Defending Lucas Oil MLRA champion Chad Simpson was the victor Thursday night at the Davenport Speedway. The win was not an easy one.

With 45 super late models in the pits, just making the A-Main was a chore. The 40-lap feature saw seven lead changes among five drivers.

Simpson started on the pole and led the first two laps. Chad Holladay would lead laps three and four.

Simpson regained the top spot and led until lap 23. Brandon Sheppard grabbed the point and quickly distanced himself from the field. However, a flat right rear tire brought his race to an early end.

Shannon Babb, who was second when the caution flag waved inherited the lead, but could only hold it for one lap. Chad Simpson regained the lead again. Ryan Gustin, who had started on the outside pole and found bite on the high side and would take the lead with five laps to go.

Gustin too, would fall victim to a flat tire, bringing out the caution flag with two laps remaining. Once again, Chad Simpson found himself in the lead. This time Chad would hold on to take the checkered flag.

His brother Chris Simpson finished second with Babb taking third. Jake Timm and Chad Holladay rounded out the top five.

Shannon Babb set the pace in qualifying with a lap of 13.862 seconds. Chad Simpson, Holladay, Gustin, and Sheppard each captured heat race wins. Tony Jackson Jr. and Justin Kay each won a B-Main.

Nick Marolf pulled away to a big lead in the IMCA Late Model feature. As the bottom groove started to go away, Fred Remley played the tortoise to Marolf being the hare. On lap seventeen, Remley would get under Marolf and would take the lead.

Remley held on to capture the win. Marolf took second, ahead of Andy Nezworski, Brian Harris and Jaden Fryer.

Ben Chapman took the feature win in IMCA SportMod competition. Chapman took the lead six laps into the race and held it to the checkered flag. Todd Dykema took second over Jarrett Franzen Kevin Goben and Mitch Strayer completed out the top five.

Racing action returns to the Davenport Speedway on Friday, April 21, for the weekly racing season opener.

Results: Davenport Speedway, April 13

Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models

Qualifying: Shannon Babb 13.862 seconds

Heat #1: 1. Chad Simpson; 2. Shannon Babb; 3. Chris Simpson; 4. Jason Feger; 5. Tony Jackson Jr.;

Heat #2: 1. Chad Holladay; 2. Jake Timm; 3. Spencer Diercks; 4. Daniel Hilsabeck; 5. Justin Duty;

Heat #3: 1. Ryan Gustin; 2. Tyler Bruening; 3. Billy Moyer Sr.; 4. Tyler Stevens; 5. Justin Kay;

Heat #4: 1. Brandon Sheppard; 2. Garrett Alberson; 3. Matt Ryan; 4. Dustin Sorensen; 5. Dillon McCowan;

Semi #1: 1. Tony Jackson Jr.; 2. Rich Bell; 3. Bob Gardner; 4. Ryan Unzicker; 5. Justin Duty;

Semi #2: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Mason Oberkramer; 3. Dillon McCowan; 4. Jordan Yaggy; 5. Trevor Gundaker;

Feature: 1. Chad Simpson; 2. Chris Simpson; 3. Shannon Babb; 4. Jake Timm; 5. Chad Holladay; 6. Bob Gardner; 7. Jeff Herzog; 8. Jason Feger; 9. Daniel Hilsabeck; 10. Ryan Gustin; 11. Tyler Stevens; 12.

Dillon McCowan; 13. Rich Bell; 14. Brandon Sheppard; 15. Tony Jackson Jr.; 16. Spencer Diercks; 17. Garrett Alberson; 18. Mason Oberkramer; 19. Billy Moyer Sr.; 20. Steve Stultz; 21. Matt Ryan; 22. Justin Kay; 23. Kolby Vandenbergh; 24. Trevor Gundaker; 25. Tyler Bruening; 26. Dustin Sorensen;

IMCA Late Models

Heat #1: 1. Andy Nezwoski; 2. Fred Remley; 3. Chuck Hanna; 4. Jaden Fryer; 5. Chris Lawrence;

Heat #2: 1. Nick Marolf; 2. Brian Harris; 3. Ron Klein; 4. Todd Van Tassel; 5. Mack Mulvany;

Feature: 1. Fred Remley; 2. Nick Marolf; 3. Andy Nezworski; 4. Brian Harris; 5. Jaden Fryer; 6. Evan Miller 7. Todd Van Tassel; 8. Chris Lawrence; 9. Colton Leal; 10. Mack Mulvany; 11. Nick Proehl; 12. Jeff Claussen; 13. Trevor Casey; 14. Brandon Loos; 15. Chuck Hanna; 16. Chance Huston; 17. Ron Klein;

IMCA SportMod

Heat #1: 1. Logan Cumby; 2. Logan Veloz; 3. Kevin Goben; 4. Mitch Strayer; 5. Ryan Reed;

Heat #2: 1. Ben Chapman; 2. Jarrett Franzen; 3. Levi Heath; 4. Trey Grimm; 5. Aaron Hitt;

Feature: 1. Ben Chapman; 2. Todd Dykema; 3. Jarrett Franzen; 4. Kevin Goben; 5. Mitch Strayer; 6. Levi Heath; 7. Aaron Hitt; 8. Cole Stichter; 9. Ryan Reed; 10. TJ Patz; 11. Justin Schroeder; 12. Dakota Cole; 13. Raiff Cauwels; 14. Pat Emerick; 15. Logan Cumby; 16. Trey Grimm; 17. Mike Clausen; 18. Logan Veloz; 19. Rance Powell;