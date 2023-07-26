Eighteen year-old Drake Troutman scored one of the biggest wins of his young career Tuesday at Davenport Speedway. Troutman led every lap en route to the win in the Hoker 50 for the MARS Championship Late Model Series.

For his efforts, Troutman was awarded the $10,000 winner’s check. The Hyndman, Pennsylvania racer showed plenty of emotion as he exited his racecar in victory lane.

Troutman started second and immediately found the high side of the racetrack to his liking. Every time Troutman would start to extend his lead, the caution flag would wave again. The final restart on lap 39, gave Garrett Alberson one last chance to take a shot at the lead. Garrett went to the bottom of the racetrack and was able to get side by side with Troutman, but could not advance any further.

Bob Gardner crossed the stripe in third, but was later disqualified in post-race inspection when his racecar failed the deck height. That moved Jeff “Bone” Larson upto third. Fourth went to Frank Heckenast Jr. with Justin Kay completing the top five.

MARS heat race winners were Spencer Diercks, Drake Troutman, and Chris Simpson. Garrett Alberson set the pace in qualifying with a lap of 13.515 seconds. Twenty-four late models were on hand to compete. The event was sponsored by Hoker Trucking LLC.

Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modified action saw Brad Dierks in celebrating victory lane. Dierks started eighth and slowly work his way to the front. The early race lead belonged to pole sitter Charlie Mohr. Mohr led the first 17 laps of the 20-lap main. A lap 17 restart brought the field to Mohr’s rear bumper. Dierks used the low line to grab the lead and go on to victory.

Chris Zogg and Matt Werner also passed Mohr in the final laps to finish second and third respectively. Mohr held on to a fourth place finish. Scotte Lemke recovered from a mid-race caution to finish fifth.

Jeff Struck Jr. posted the win in the Koehler Electric Outlaw Street Stocks. Tony VonDresky shot out to the early lead and held the top spot for the first six laps. Nick Hixson was closing fast and popped into the lead on lap seven. One lap later, Struck would take the lead. Hixson would pull off a couple laps later. A late race caution would provide a green, white, checkered finish. Struck held serve to score the victory.

VonDresky held on for second with Landen Chrestensen third. Joe Bonney and Cary Brown rounded out the top five.

The Davenport Speedway will sit idle until Friday, Aug. 11, due to the Mississippi Valley Fair. On that evening, Davenport Speedway will host the Ronnie Weedon Memorial.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

July 25, 2023 –

MARS Late Models

Qualifying: Garrett Alberson – 13.515 seconds

Heat #1: 1. Spencer Diercks; 2. Frank Heckenast Jr.; 3. Garrett Alberson; 4. Jason Feger; 5. Justin Duty;

Heat #2: 1. Drake Troutman; 2. Ryan Unzicker; 3. Rich Bell; 4. Matt Furman; 5. Justin White;

Heat #3: 1. Chris Simpson; 2. Jeff Larson; 3. Bob Gardner; 4. Blaze Burwell; 5. Jonathan Brauns;

Feature: 1. Drake Troutman; 2. Garrett Alberson; 3. Jeff Larson; 4. Frank Heckenast Jr.; 5. Justin Kay; 6. Rich Bell; 7. Clayton Stuckey; 8. Tim Simpson; 9. Matt Furman; 10. Chris Simpson; 11. Justin Duty; 12. Jonathan Brauns; 13. Jake Rainey; 14. Ryan Unzicker; 15. Brandon Queen; 16. Blaze Burwell; 17. Jason Feger; 18. Justin White; 19. Spencer Diercks; 20. Jake Little; 21. Gary Webb; (2-DNS, 1-DQ)

IMCA Modifieds

Heat #1: 1. Brad Dierks; 2. Jason Pershy; 3. Matt Werner; 4. Charlie Mohr; 5. Scotte Lemke;

Heat #2: 1. Mitch Way; 2. Chris Zogg; 3. Andrew Hamburg; 4. Matt Stein; 5. Brandon Jewell;

Feature: 1. Dierks; 2. Chris Zogg; 3. Matt Werner; 4. Charlie Mohr; 5. Scotte Lemke; 6. Matt Stein; 7. Jason Pershy; 8. Mitch Way; 9. Patrick Moore; 10. Andrew Hamburg; 11. Brandon Jewell;

Outlaw Street Stocks

Heat #1: 1. Nick Hixson; 2. Cary Brown; 3. Landen Chrestensen; 4. Joe Bonney; 5. Rick Schriner;

Heat #2: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Tony VonDresky; 3. Trevor Tucker; 4. Shad Murphy; 5. Jake Lund;

Feature: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Tony VonDresky; 3. Landen Chrestensen; 4. Joe Bonney; 5. Cary Brown; 6. Andrew Hamburg; 7. Shad Murphy; 8. Jake Lund; 9. Jesse Owen; 10. Rick Schriner; 11. Trevor Tucker; 12. Nick Hixson;