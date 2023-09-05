

Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway will host the Pre-Harvest Special Race on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Speedway, 686 240th Ave, Viola.

Competitive Midwest kart racing action includes all ages of drivers in the Clone 375, RWYB, Junior 1 & 2, Rookie Cage, Predator, R-Box, Box Stock, 250 and 500 Wing Classes, all competing for payouts and trophies.

Gates open at 3 p.m., with races starting at 6 p.m. Food will be available at Hannah’s Snack Shack.

Spectator pit passes are $10. Driver registration is $50.

For more details and information