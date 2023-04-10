Viola Boyz Demo Promotors will host Midwest Mayhem at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport, on Saturday, April 15, at 4:30 p.m., according to a news release.

The RTR Companies 2023 Demolition Derby Points Series kicks off with an action-packed Midwest Mayhem Demolition Derby. Some of the Best in the Midwest Demolition Derby Drivers will compete for guaranteed payouts, trophies and points in a variety of classes. Mad Dog Money will also be awarded at this family-friendly event, the release says.

Kids ages 3-10 are encouraged to bring their own power wheel and win their own trophy during their own Demolition Derby at the beginning of the show.

A Youth Compact Class is also offered for those who are seniors in high school and younger. Rules are available here. Pits open at noon. Pit passes are $30. The grandstand will open at 3:30 p.m.

Grandstand admission is: Adults $15, ages 5-12 $10, and ages younger than 5 are admitted free. Food and beverage will be available on site by the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds staff.

Visit the Facebook page for more information. For any other event or rule questions contact Chad at 309-737-8736 or Rick at 309-507-1974.