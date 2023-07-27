Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway in Viola, Ill., will change their start time to 7:30 p.m. to accommodate for the heat this Friday, July 28, in running the 2023 Points Season Championship Races.

Start time for races will be 7:30 p.m., with qualifying heats and features to be run. All drivers need to be checked in by 7:15 p.m., or call 309-507-1974.

At 6:30 p.m., one of the track Rookie Class drivers, Ian McDorman, will celebrate his 4th birthday at the track with a water balloon fight that includes more than 6,000 water balloons. All drivers, pit crews, friends and fans are invited to participate and there will be cupcakes to follow. Ian will then be racing on the track at 7:30 p.m.

Spectators are welcome at Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway, 686 350th St., Viola. General spectator admission is $10. For more information, visit here or call 309-737-8736 or 309-507-1974.