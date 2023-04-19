Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway, featuring competitive go-kart racing from rookie classes to 250 and 500 wing karts, will begin the racing season Friday, April 21, at the 1/8 mile, banked dirt track at 686 240th St., Viola.

Track Owners/Promoters Chad Kinsey and Rick Dobbels welcome back kart racers and fans from all over the Midwest as they begin their third year of competitive racing at the speedway.

Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. and racing starts at 7 p.m. sharp. The public is welcome. Pits open at 4 p.m. Pit passes are $10. Driver fee is $40. Transponder rental is $10.

Racers and fans can register for free and follow on My Racepass. For classes and rules, visit here.

Hannah’s Snack Shack will be open during the event. For more information, call or text Chad Kinsey at 309-737-8736 or Rick Dobbels at 309-507-1974.

