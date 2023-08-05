Continuing to grow into one of the biggest marquee events of the year, the My Place Hotels Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking at Davenport Speedway returns Aug. 26-28, a news release says.

The event is set to boast a $214,000 overall purse for the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models, paying $10,000 to win Thursday and Friday, and then a substantial $30,000 for Saturday’s main event.

(photo by Jacy Norgaard)

Tanner English swept the final two nights of the event last year and brought fans to their feet with one of the closest finishes in Series history. He’ll be back to try and reclaim his thrown, but will be up against the likes of defending Series champion Dennis Erb Jr., four-time Series champion Brandon Sheppard, 2015 Series champion Shane Clanton, leading Germfree Rookie of the Year contender Nick Hoffman and more.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets, featuring rising stars like Jade Avedisian, Gavin Miller, and Cannon McIntosh, will practice on Thursday, Aug. 24, and then contend for a $4,000 payday on Friday and a $5,000 payday on Saturday.

Fans attending the event will not only enjoy the racing action but also various engaging activities and opportunities to meet the drivers – including an hour-long stage show each day starting at 5 p.m.

Pit gates open at 2 p.m., the grandstand gates open at 5 p.m., and hot laps/qualifying will be 6:30 p.m., with racing afterward. Tickets are available here.