Rain Thursday and Friday has forced K Promotions to cancel Friday racing at Davenport Speedway. Weather permitting, racing action will return next Friday, July 7.

The month of July will be a busy one at Davenport Speedway. In addition to weekly point racing on July 7, July 14, and July 21, there will be two Super Late Model specials.

Tuesday, July 11, brings the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series to Davenport. Closing out the month will be the MARS Racing Series on Tuesday, July 25.

Follow the K-Promotions Davenport Speedway Facebook page or visit here. The Davenport Speedway is at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on West Locust Street in Davenport.