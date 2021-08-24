Report: Connor McCaffery cleared to return to basketball activities

Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) flexes his muscle in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A bit of good new for Iowa Basketball on Tuesday, as it was reported redshirt senior Connor McCaffery is cleared to return to all basketball related activities.

Iowa's Connor McCaffery (hip) has been fully cleared for all basketball related activities, per Fran McCaffery. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 24, 2021

Earlier this spring, Fran McCaffery revealed Connor suffered torn labrums in both of his hips. Both were surgically repaired. McCaffery played with the injuries last season.

Despite the injuries, he started all 31 games for the Hawkeyes. He finished averaging 3.3 points per game, 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds. He’ll figure to be a big contributor on this years team, as the program deals with multiple departures, including Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp, to the NBA, along with CJ Fredrick, who transferred to Kentucky.

McCaffery, who is also on the Iowa baseball team, missed the entire baseball season, while recovering from the surgery.