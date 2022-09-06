Vintage football returns to Rock Island as the Annual Vintage Football Game between the Rock Island Independents and the Moline Universal Tractors takes place on Saturday, September 10 at Douglas Park, 1601-1625 Martin Luther King Drive in Rock Island. The teams will take the field to warm up around 11 a.m. Kids and fans can come to the field to check out the melon footballs and talk with the players. Team and player introductions will begin at 12 p.m. and the coin toss will be at 12:30 p.m., featuring Mayor Mike Thoms. The game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. and admission is free.

Both teams will be wearing custom designed replica jerseys and leather helmets and will use a 1920s style melon football. Spectators are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets and grab a spot right next to the field just as they did back in the 1920s. The game will be played rain or shine. Vintage football T-shirts, footballs and memorabilia will be available for sale. The Rock Island Parks and Recreation concession stand will be selling food, drinks and beer. Outside alcohol is not permitted.

The game will be held at the northeast end of the park, next to the main parking lot on the new multi-purpose field at Douglas Park. The park has had many renovations and upgrades recently, including the youth baseball field, dugouts, scoreboard, concession stand, ADA playground, restrooms and parking lot. Progress is still being made on lighting and turf renovations. To get involved or to donate to Friends of Douglas Park, contact kc76ers@msn.com. For more information about the event, please call Rock Island Parks and Recreation at (309) 732-7275.