Richarlison to miss Brazil’s Copa America clash due to mumps

Richarlison holds a ball during a training session of Brazil national soccer team in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Brazil will play against Paraguay for a Copa America quarter-final match on June 27.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — Richarlison has been ruled out of Brazil’s Copa America quarterfinal match against Paraguay because of mumps.

The Brazilian soccer confederation says the rest of the squad will be vaccinated after Thursday’s game at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre. It did not comment when asked by The Associated Press if there was any potential risk for Paraguayan players.

“Treatment requires absolute rest, medication and isolation from the group because of the risk of transmission,” the soccer body said in a statement. “Richarlison is in his room at the hotel, and receives dedicated attention from Brazil national team’s medical department.”

The 22-year-old Richarlison was in coach Tite’s starting XI in the team’s opener but the striker lost his place to Everton in Brazil’s 5-0 victory against Peru on Saturday. He has not scored any goals in the tournament.

Richarlison, who plays for English Premier League club Everton, trained with the rest of the team on Wednesday and was diagnosed with mumps following tests earlier Thursday.

The winner of the match in Porto Alegre faces either Argentina or Venezuela in the semifinals.

Mumps is contagious and spreads through coughing and sneezing. Most people recover within weeks.

