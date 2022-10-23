Tyler Rivelli tied a school touchdown record as the Augustana Vikings football team notched their fourth win of the season in a 56-34 road win over the North Park Vikings. Rivelli tallied the game’s first touchdown less than 90 seconds into the game, converting a four-yard run to end the Vikings’ opening drive for a 7-0 lead. On their next possession, Rivelli ran in his second TD of the quarter from three yards out to make it 14-0 six minutes into the opening quarter. They kept that lead going into the second quarter but early on, a 69 yard run from Jacob Brooks made the score 21-0. North Park got on the board with a touchdown to make the score 21-7, but Rivelli’s third score of the day halfway through the second quarter made the lead 28-7. Brooks and Rivelli padded the lead even more, each contributing a ground touchdown in the final 5:18 of the first half to bring the Vikings’ lead to 42-13 before the half.

North Park roared back in the second half, scoring the first two touchdowns of the second half and cutting the deficit to 15 before Augie scored their only aerial touchdown shortly after. A six-play, 72-yard drive led to a 19-yard connection from Cole Bhardwaj to Jack Schmitz to pad the Vikings’ lead at 49-27 heading into the fourth quarter. Five minutes in, North Park ended a nine minute, 17-play to cut the lead to 49-34. Augustana secured the win with just over a minute remaining as Rivelli ran in the record-setting touchdown from 43 yards out. His five rushing touchdowns tied a school record for most in a game; the only other time this occurred was on October 19, 1974, when Joe Thompson ran for five, also against North Park. It is just the fourth time this season that someone has run for five touchdowns at the NCAA Division III level.

Augustana racked up a total of 309 yards on the ground and outgained North Park 480-419. Rivelli ended the day with 159 yards, while Brooks was close behind with 147 yards on just nine carries, for 16+ yards per attempt. Bhadrwaj finished with 171 yards through the air, while Rivelli also had the team’s top receiving effort with 47 yards. On defense, Frank Giamarusti had an interception plus three tackles.

Augie’s record improves to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the CCIW. The team’s next game is at home on Saturday, October 29 when they host the Illinois Wesleyan Titans at Lindberg Stadium. Start time is scheduled for 1 p.m.