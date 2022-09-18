The Augustana football team improved their record to 2-0 after a 34-16 road victory over Elmhurst. The Vikings let the Bluejays know they meant business early on, as a 12-play opening drive led to a one-yard run by Tyler Rivelli, the first of four for the day for him.

On the ensuing Elmhurst possession, a sack and forced fumble from Chase Tatum gave the Vikings the ball back inside the Bluejays’ five-yard line. Another one-yard touchdown run from Rivelli made the score 13-0.

At 12:23 in the second, another short field set up by a long punt return from Bobby Inserra set Rivelli up for his third TD of the half to make the score 20-0. The defensive and special teams units kept field possession in Augie’s favor as they kept that score going into halftime.

Less than three minutes into the third quarter, the Vikings got their only touchdown through the air as Thomas Hall connected with Ian Gorken for a 29-yard TD and a score of 27-0. The Bluejays got on the board six minutes later and the score was 27-3 going into the fourth quarter.

Elmhurst struck early in the quarter, but Augustana roared back, going 67 yards in only six plays, ending Rivelli’s fourth touchdown of the game, a 43-yard scramble. The Vikings tallied one more score around the five-minute mark but ran the clock out almost to the end with a five-minute drive of their own to close out the game with the 18-point win.

Augustana out-gained Elmhurst 433-350 in the game, with 205 of those yards coming on the ground. Rivelli finished the day with 75 yards to go with his four touchdowns. Jacob Brooks posted a team-best 79 yards running the ball. Hall completed 21 of 34 passes in his first start of the season, finishing with 228 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. Inserra tallied a game-high nine catches and 79 yards.