In the regular season finale the River Bandits beat the Peoria Chiefs 2-1 at home.

The River Bandits saw their two runs come in the third inning and were able to hold the lead and close out the season with a win.

The River Bandits clinched a spot in the Midwest League Playoffs in the first half of the regular season and will face the Chiefs on the road to start the playoffs on September 5th at 6:30 PM. It will be the first game of a three-game series.