The River Bandits and Kernels will battle this summer next to the ‘Field of Dreams.’

According to Minor League Baseball, the Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will play in an August 9 game at the now-iconic ballpark next to the historic ‘Field of Dreams’ movie site near Dyersville, Iowa. In a throwback to a bygone era of sports, the hosting River Bandits will play as the Davenport Blue Sox, their name during the 1913-1916, 1929-1933 and 1934-1937, against the Kernels as the Cedar Rapids Bunnies, their name from 1904-1932, for the ‘MiLB at Field of Dreams’ Game.

(mlb.com)

“We are thrilled to be able to host a game at such a perfect location for baseball fans from Eastern Iowa and around the world,” Quad Cities River Bandits owner Dave Heller said. “This is an opportunity that we have hoped for since MLB announced plans to build a ballpark in Dyersville, and to see it come to fruition is really exciting for our organization, and for the Kansas City Royals, our players and Bandit fans from across the region.”

“Being able to have our two Minor League Baseball teams in Eastern Iowa play a game in Dyersville is a perfect fit,” Morgan Sword, Major League Baseball’s executive vice president, Baseball Operations said. “We are excited for our players and coaches, and we hope fans will take advantage of the opportunity to see a professional game at one of America’s most scenic ballparks.”

According to a news release:

The new stadium was the site of the most anticipated regular season MLB game in years on Aug. 12, 2021, as the Chicago White Sox played host to the New York Yankees in the first MLB game played in the state of Iowa. The game certainly lived up to the hype, with Chicago’s Tim Anderson launching a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning for a dramatic 9-8 victory. The game also featured two home runs by Aaron Judge and homers by Giancarlo Stanton, Jose Abreu, Eloy Jimenez, Brett Gardner and Seby Zavala. Minor League Baseball

The Universal Pictures film ‘Field of Dreams’ was released in 1989, the story of an Iowa farmer who hears a mysterious voice say, “If you build it, he will come.” The farmer builds a baseball diamond on his land, and the ghosts of great players start emerging from the crops to play ball. The film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1990 and was selected to the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress in 2017.

Field of Dreams (1989) – IMDb

On August 11, the Cincinnati Reds will host the Chicago Cubs in the second ‘MLB at Field of Dreams’ Game.

Ticket information for the Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels ‘MiLB at Field of Dreams’ Game will be available at a later date.