Riverdale softball on to sectionals after a dominate regional win over Sherrard 5-1.

It all started with the bats. Alivia Bark wasted no time crushing a lead-off home run. Opening the flood gates. Two batters later, Breckin DeLaRosa did the same with another solo bomb.



A two-run first then following that up with three more in the second.



Kayleigh Hartsen locked it down on the mound giving up just the one run, allowing her to get comfortable behind the offensive production.

“That makes me feel so much more confident out there. I can feel better about them continuing to score more runs,” Hartsen said. “I know the top of our line-up is strong and can relay on them. It really just got us pumped up that we could hit this pitcher and really just started a rally.

“Adjusting to the strike zone. Adjusting to the pitcher. We really battled and had great at-bats and it showed with the score,” Bark said. “Really just keeps us going from the top to the bottom of the line-up.

“We just talked about at the beginning of the game playing for each other and being the visitors we just put the ball in play” head coach Randy Creen said. “Liv put a great swing on that first home run. That just got everything going for us. The offense played great. The defense was just awesome. Kayleigh did a heck of a job on the mound. Everything just worked together.

“The outside corner was working well and the change ups along with that were working well,” Hartsen said. “As long as I didn’t throw them down the middle, they were getting those but other than that I felt confident with the change-up out of all my pitches. “

The Rams in action next on Tuesday at Rockridge.