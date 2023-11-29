Rock Island boys basketball starting the year 4-0 and outscoring opponents by 154 points. The key to that? Being fast paced with the rock.

“It’s really helped us to run our transition well and score a lot of fast break points because the other teams defense is not set,” senior Dezmund Jackson said.

“Being confident and staying consistent. Trusting your guys and finding the open people to make shots,” junior Larry Olivier said.

“It’s hard to stop when you can turn defense in to offense,” head coach Marc Polite said. “Being able to rebound quick then push it for easy opportunities. We have guys who are really good and can get to the basket. Draw guys and kick out for open shots. Those are the types of things we’ve been able to do early and hope it can continue.”

After reaching the section championship last season, the buy in this year is to create even better results.

“More focus. Guys are more locked in. We have fun here and there but our job here is to be better and win state,” Olivier said.

Were just really executing our plays well and everyone is on the ball. Not being selfish and doing a good job,” Jackson said.

“Were much more versatile and have been able to do things schematically we haven’t done in the past,” Polite said. “That comes with the personnel and working around what each group of guys does well. This group is built for speed and built for pressure. We don’t have a traditional big man so were able to do a lot more things on the defensive end to make us more disruptive.”

Part of that personnel is having six seniors who have all made an influence on the Rocks both to start the season and carry the success forward.

“We really set the tone for the younger guys and if we do what were suppose to, the other guys really follow,” Jackson said. That helps us progress as a team.”

We really take accountability for that,” Olivier said. “We see guys slacking we get on that and have them keep working.”

These guys have now officially grown up in our system and it’s been a much quicker start.” Polite said. “We still teach but the teaching sessions go quicker because the guys are familiar with the terminology and how we guard particular things. How we do certain things on offense. That transition has been easier more than any other years I’ve had here at rock island.

The Rocks enter conference play next. Opening up against Galesburg at home Friday night.