The basketball journey for Brea Beal started at Rock Island high school as a McDonald’s all-American then to South Carolina as a national champion..

Now she can say she’s a member of the WNBA with the Minnesota Lynx.

The city cheering her on from the watch party at Rooster’s.

It took a little longer than expected Beal, was projected to be a top 10 pick, before falling down to 24. The guard’s stock rose because of her defense.



Beal was a finalist for the Naismith defensive player of the year and went to the Final Four with the Gamecocks this past season.



Rocky head coach, Henry Hall, is ready to rep those Lynx colors.

“Brea put in the work as long as I can remember. 4th or 5th grade. To hear her name called I feel like the whole city of Rock Island screamed out with excitement,” Hall said. “We were so happy for her. Her speech at the end just proved she’s a better person than a basketball player. She gets life and understands it. I can’t be more proud of her than I am right now. We will make it to a Minnesota game but I guarantee you’ll see little girls here in the Quad. In rock island wearing Minnesota gear for sure. “