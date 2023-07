Madison Keys defeated Mirra Andreeva 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Monday.

It’s only the second time the Rock Island native has reached the quarters at the All-England Club. The first was in 2015.

She reached the final of the 2017 U.S. Open, losing to Sloane Stephens. She’s also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open (2015 and 2022) and French Open (2018).