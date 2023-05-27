The powerhouse that is Rockridge softball. Already back-to-back 2A state champions and now well on their way to making it a 3-peat.

The Rockets took home their 7th straight sectional title defeating Tremont 12-2.



It was a home run party. Everyone was getting them. Bombs from Payton Brown, Kendra Lewis Kori Needham and Taylor Dietrich.



The result puts a W in the column for a 37th straight game and has them in the super sectional Monday in East Peoria against Rock Falls.

We have so much power throughout our line-up. Each player one through nine and we don’t take no disrepect on this field,” Brown said. “When you walk up on one of one us, there is danger. Our line-up is set up that for a reason.

Once we get that first one, it just sets the whole pace for the game up,” Needham said. “OK if one can it then we all can do it.

It definitely starts with our pregame. Everyone has so much fun,” Lewis said. “It gets us all going and translates into the game. We want to start with the high energy and keep it going as it moves on.”

When we have the right approach, it’s really potent, head coach John Nelson said. “They’re really good at getting behind runner. They’re good contact hitters. If they get a pitch to hit, they can really drive the ball. It’s pretty special. “